UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture.

press release: Please join us on Thursday, September 23, at 4:00 pm in 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive for a lecture by Benjamin Nathans (Associate Professor of History, University of Pennsylvania) on the topic “To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement.”

When: September 23 @ 4:00 pm - 5:15 pm

Where: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

Event: “To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement”

Speaker: Benjamin Nathans, Alan Charles Kors Associate Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania.

About the lecture: Rather than treat Soviet dissidents as avatars of Western liberalism, or take their appeals to rights and legal norms as natural, this talk investigates how, as products themselves of the Soviet order, dissidents arrived at a conception of law and human personality so at odds with official norms. Understanding this process – how orthodoxies contain the seeds of their own heresies, and how dissidents promoted the containment of Soviet power from within – promises to illuminate the broader problem of how citizens of authoritarian societies conceive and act on options for political engagement.

About the speaker: Benjamin Nathans is the Alan Charles Kors Associate Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania. His most recent book is the co-edited volume From Europe’s East to the Middle East: Israel’s Russian and Polish Lineages. He is currently finishing To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement. Nathans is a regular contributor to the Times Literary Supplement, the New York Review of Books, and other periodicals.

For more information:

Please note that many CREECA fall 2021 lectures are being held in-person on Thursdays at 4:00 pm in 206 Ingraham Hall.

In accordance with UW policy, masks must be worn inside campus buildings by all students, staff, and visitors.