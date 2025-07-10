Toast
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: “THE ULTIMATE BREAD EXPERIENCE”
Gold Circle: $61.00 Advance
Main Floor: $47.00 Advance
Balcony: $33.50 Advance
This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Gold Circle doors open 6:15pm | GA doors open 6:30pm | Show at 7:30pm
Jeff Clark – Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keyboard
Brett Hart – Drums, Percussion, Vocals
Rich Bischoff – Lead Guitar
Ken Shumway – Bass, Vocals
Troy Jolley – Keyboard, Percussion, Vocals
John Hanson – Sound Engineer, Guitar
TOAST is the No. 1 Tribute in the world to the '70s hit band, BREAD!
With a surprising fidelity rarely heard from a live tribute band, their sound is often described as “spot on” to the original recordings. Audiences everywhere rave about closely their live performances sound like the cherished records they listened to back in the day.
“BREAD VIRTUALLY INVENTED soft rock in the early Seventies, and the group’s biggest hits — ‘Make It With You,’ ‘If,’ ‘Baby I’m-a Want You’ and ‘Everything I Own’ — remain staples on lite-rock radio.” – Rolling Stone
Over their career, Bread scored 13 hits on Billboard’s Top 100!! The two surviving members of Bread (David Gates & Robb Royer) are happily retired and enjoying their time with family and the fruits of their musical careers. Enter TOAST – The Ultimate Bread Experience who does everything possible to keep the legacy of Bread alive.
TOAST presents a “feel-good” show that includes all of Bread’s top hits.