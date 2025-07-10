media release: “THE ULTIMATE BREAD EXPERIENCE”

Jeff Clark – Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keyboard

Brett Hart – Drums, Percussion, Vocals

Rich Bischoff – Lead Guitar

Ken Shumway – Bass, Vocals

Troy Jolley – Keyboard, Percussion, Vocals

John Hanson – Sound Engineer, Guitar

TOAST is the No. 1 Tribute in the world to the '70s hit band, BREAD!

With a surprising fidelity rarely heard from a live tribute band, their sound is often described as “spot on” to the original recordings. Audiences everywhere rave about closely their live performances sound like the cherished records they listened to back in the day.

“BREAD VIRTUALLY INVENTED soft rock in the early Seventies, and the group’s biggest hits — ‘Make It With You,’ ‘If,’ ‘Baby I’m-a Want You’ and ‘Everything I Own’ — remain staples on lite-rock radio.” – Rolling Stone

Over their career, Bread scored 13 hits on Billboard’s Top 100!! The two surviving members of Bread (David Gates & Robb Royer) are happily retired and enjoying their time with family and the fruits of their musical careers. Enter TOAST – The Ultimate Bread Experience who does everything possible to keep the legacy of Bread alive.

TOAST presents a “feel-good” show that includes all of Bread’s top hits.

