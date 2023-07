media release: Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days is a community festival honoring our rural farming traditions. Proceeds from this event benefit local groups, scholarships, causes, and community improvements which are decided on by the Tobacco Heritage Days committee.

Friday:

Racetrack Park: Little League Tournament 5:30 PM, Men’s Softball Tournament 6:00 PM, Women’s Alumni Softball Game 6:30 PM; The CarTunes 7:30 -11:30 PM

Saturday:

Downtown: Car & Truck Show 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Pie & Ice Cream Social - in front of the Depot 9AM - until sold out, Coin Toss at City Pool 2:15 PM

Racetrack Park: Men’s Softball Tournament 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Rascal Run 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Trap Shoot 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Edgerton Clay Day, Art & Pottery Festival 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Big Wheel Race 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lip Sync / Talent Show (Sidestage) 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Tobacco Plant Judging 12:00 PM, Little League Tournament 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Kids Pedal Tractor Pull 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM, Cactus Mother 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Edgerton Fast Pitch Softball 2:00 PM, Edgerton Fast Pitch Softball 4:00 PM, Varsity Baseball vs Milton 6:30 PM, Pilot 5:30 PM-8:30, Easton Corbin 9:30 PM

Sunday:

Downtown: Parade 11:30AM

Racetrack Park: Men’s Softball Tournament 8:00 AM, Pie Eating Contest 2:00 PM, Sounds of Edgerton 2:30 PM, Albion Tigers vs McFarland 3:00 PM, Tobacco Axe Throwing Contest 3:00 PM, Drawing for Raffle Prizes 8:00 PM