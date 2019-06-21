press release: Superstar singer, musician and songwriter Toby Keith will bring his entertaining, energetic style of country music to Madison’s Breese Stevens field on Friday, June 21. The event will help kick-off weekend play of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship and raise money for various charities. All proceeds benefit the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10:00 am central standard time. There will also be two support acts which will be announced at a later date.

“This concert has quickly become a favorite during tournament week for golf and music fans alike, and we’re pleased to welcome Toby Keith to Madison,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “Toby is not only a fantastic entertainer, but a dedicated philanthropist. It’s fitting all proceeds from this show will go to support American Family Children’s Hospital and other local charities.

In addition to his musical talents, Keith is an avid golfer and hosts the annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic which benefits the OK Kids Korral. The OK Kids Korral provides a cost-free home to children and families seeking treatment at Oklahoma City-area hospitals. Additionally since 2016, he has competed with American Family Insurance Championship player/host Steve Stricker in the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities impacting families and children.

In just its first two years, championship has raised more than $2.7 million for more than 100 charitable organizations. Proceeds from the 2018 event will be announced at an event at American Family’s national headquarters in Madison on Dec. 10.

Concert ticket prices and golf/concert packages include:

Concert general admission - $49

Concert general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket - $59

Concert Gold Circle general admission - $85

Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket - $95

Ticket Locations

Online: AmFamChampionship.com/tickets

In Person: The Duck Pond, Mallards Box Office, 2920 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, 608-246-4277. Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.