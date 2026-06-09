media release: As temperatures climb and festival season gets underway in New Glarus, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of New Glarus Music’s Tuesday Night Music Series.

For those new to the area, or who missed the fun last summer, this free music series is presented by New Glarus Music, in conjunction with the New Glarus Lions Club, and is held in Village Park on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 -8:00 pm. Bands set up under the gazebo, rain or shine, for six night of music and camaraderie. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun!

June 23 - Toco Beach Steelpan sponsored by The Bank of New Glarus

Grab your cool shades and flip flops because Toco Beach is all about whisking you away to the beach! Specializing in tropical music with vocals accompanied by steelpans, flute and marimba, Toco Beach evokes your most blissful moments in the sun, caressed by warm tropical breezes with bare feet in turquoise waters.