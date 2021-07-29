7:30 pm on 7/29 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 7/30-31, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: Todd Glass has enjoyed a successful career as a stand-up comedian and has credits ranging from the late-night TV scene to guest spots on some of the most iconic television sitcoms. Todd Glass is a comedy stalwart. He has appeared on the new Sarah Silverman program, Netflix with his Todd Glass Stand-up Special, The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, to name a few.

With his own podcast (The Todd Glass Show) on The Nerdist podcasting network, and continually rated the #1 podcast by the Podcasters Association of America (PAA) every year since its debut, he continues to expand his grasp on the entertainment world. Continually proving his performance versatility as new fans continue to crowd into the Todd Glass flock.

TV APPEARANCES: The Daily Show; Louie - TV Series; Jimmy Kimmel - 13 Appearances; The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; Tosh.0; Conan O’Brian; 1/2 Hour Comedy Central Special; Netflix