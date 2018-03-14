Tickets $27

press release:

todd snider

by todd snider

i started making up songs in 1986.

i made an album in 1994.

i also started a tour in 1994

and that tour is, in a way, still going.

i never made a record so good

that i could just sit home

or did a show so bad

that i had to.

and man, i’ve done some shit shows,

shit albums too.

some of them are pretty good though,

but you know,

it’s been a while.

i really need to put out a good album soon

or i'm finished.

sometimes these days i sing with a band.

i think we made a good album.

david schools of widespread panic is our leader.

i make up our lyrics....we’re a jam band.

our songs only go on about an hour or so but they’re still pretty long.

cool people jam with us all the time and we have like a million shirts and shit.

i personally think we’re the seventh best band in the whole jam thing.

on this tour i am coming to town with nothing but my guitar and stories

like the old days.

you know...

pick a little

talk a little

pick a little

talk a little

cheap cheap cheap

talk a lot

pick a little more.

and not to brag,

but i also wrote a book that everybody loves

so i am an author now.

plus i play everywhere,

pretty much all the time

everybody shows up

and they pretty much always love it.