press release:Toddler Date Night, Friday, November 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night celebrating everything wonderful and woeful about parenting a toddler! Children’s activities include a handprint craft keepsake, a wobbly walkers contest, and a ball pit-inspired playroom. And just for parents, we’ll have a signature “mocktail,” a chance to confess the reasons for your toddler’s most terrible tantrums, and finally a dramatic —but censored—reading of F*%$, Now There Are Two Of You, by Adam Mansbach.