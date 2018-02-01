RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls

press release: Learn and play with your toddler in this fun, hands-on series that focuses on December favorites and early childhood basics. Classes include a story, a stroll and scavenger hunt in the Bolz Conservatory, and theme-related activities designed for you and your toddler to spend quality time together while you engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Sign up for one class or the entire series. Ages 2-4 with an adult.

Elephants

Friday, February 9, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: February 1

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-07

Tigers

Friday, February 16, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: February 8

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-08

Monkeys

Friday, February 23, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: February 15

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-09