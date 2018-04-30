RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls

press release: Learn and play with your toddler in this fun, hands-on series that focuses on December favorites and early childhood basics. Classes include a story, a stroll and scavenger hunt in the Bolz Conservatory, and theme-related activities designed for you and your toddler to spend quality time together while you engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Sign up for one class or the entire series. Ages 2-4 with an adult.

A Rock is Lively

Monday, May 7, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: April 30

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-16

An Egg is Quiet

Monday, May 14, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: May 7

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-17

A Seed is Sleepy

Monday, May 21, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: May 14

Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-18