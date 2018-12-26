Toddler Teddy Train Time
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: All aboard the Toddler Teddy Train Time express—nonstop train to Fun Town for some of our littlest friends!
Help us get our teddies where they need to go on time by pulling their train around our Wildernest. We’ll also get the chance to practice peddling with our little train. Explore pulling, pushing, and coordination with our Teddy Train!
