Toddler Teddy Train Time

Google Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: All aboard the Toddler Teddy Train Time express—nonstop train to Fun Town for some of our littlest friends!

Help us get our teddies where they need to go on time by pulling their train around our Wildernest. We’ll also get the chance to practice peddling with our little train. Explore pulling, pushing, and coordination with our Teddy Train!

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toddler Teddy Train Time - 2018-12-26 10:00:00