Todo parecia posible

media release: Puerto Rican Studies Film Screening: "Todo Parecía Posible"

November 11, 2026, 5:00 pm. Marquee cinema, Union South

Free and Open to the Public.

Join the Puerto Rican Studies Hub for "Todo parecía posible" ("Everything Seemed Possible"), Ramón Rivera Moret’s documentary currently touring on the international festival circuit. The screening will be followed by a conversation with invited scholars Dr. Pedro Noel Doreste Rodríguez (Michigan State University) and Dr. Catherine Marsh Kennerley (University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras), exploring cinema, collective memory, and the making of Puerto Rican national identity. Stay for the reception from 8–9 p.m. at Fifth Quarter Studio, on the second floor of Union South, and continue the conversation with our guests and community. The event is part of the Luisa Capetillo Cultural Series. Interested in the reception? Please RSVP.