Toe-Down Hoe Down

press release: Fundraiser to support the Central Midwest Ballet Academy.

Saturday, September 23. 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Maple Bluff Country Club, 500 Kensington Dr.

Get your boots on and let your hair down! Bring the whole family to an evening of delicious barbecue, music, line dancing, square dancing, and everything country. With Lynn "Chirps" Smith on fiddle, Roger Diggle on guitar, and the lovely Dot Kent calling the dances. You'll need your best cowboy hat to show off your moves. A silent auction with fantastic prizes and a mystery wine bottle raffle will be held. Dinner included, cash bar. CMBA is a registered 501(c)3 charity.

Swing by our studio (2831 Parmenter Street, Suite 290, Middleton) for FREE line dancing lessons. Learn the skills to show off at the hoedown! No need to register. Saturday September 9th & 16th, 4:00 - 5:00 pm.

Cost of tickets: Adults $40.00; Child (4-12) $15.00; Child (0-3) $0.00