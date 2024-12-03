media release: Let's come together for a celebration of community & collective action.

Join us this #GivingTuesday, a day of unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to climate action. We’re thrilled to invite you to join our 'Together for the Climate' celebration, where we'll honor the power of our collective action and the incredible strength of our community.

This year, our event is an essential gathering of support that fuels our ongoing resistance and paves the way for sustainable climate solutions in 2025.

Attendance is FREE, get your tickets today! When you register for the event, you’ll have the option to start your own fundraiser. If you choose yes, we greatly appreciate you sharing your connection with 350 Wisconsin with your friends and family.

Lots of fun plans are in the works:

- Special Guest: Mandela Barnes!

- 350 Wisconsin Year-in-Review Video

- Light hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar

- Door prizes!

- Live music!

- Special auction items only available in-person!

- Volunteer Recognition!

And, of course, an opportunity to take action!

Spread the word about our GivingTuesday plans by responding with “Going” on our Facebook event page and share our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Thanks to the generosity of our matching donor, all contributions will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000!

And, don't forget, 350 Wisconsin's GivingTuesday Online Auction is open Saturday Nov. 23 thru Dec. 4. This year's auction promises to be the best one yet!

Register now and preview auction items

Start bidding on Nov. 23rd

Scroll down to check out the local businesses supporting climate action!

Share the link https://350wisconsin.cbo.io with your friends and family!