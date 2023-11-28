Together for the Climate
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Us!
Let's come Together for a celebration of community & collective action.
Where: Garver Feed Mill-Gallery, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704
When: Tuesday, November 28th, 7-9pm
What to Expect:
- 350 Wisconsin Year-in-Review
- Light hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar (try "The Activist" cocktail)
- Ian's pizza available for purchase
- Door prizes!
- Special Silent Auction items (including themed baskets created by our volunteer teams!)
- Live music!
- New 350 Wisconsin Videos
- Take-an-Action (of course!)
- 'Self-care for activists' mini chair massages
- Collective art project
- Debut of new video from our Art Collective you won't want to miss!
- Volunteer Recognition
Attendance is FREE, but please register to let us know you're coming!
Info
