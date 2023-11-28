Together for the Climate

media release: Join Us!

Let's come Together for a celebration of community & collective action.

Where: Garver Feed Mill-Gallery, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704

When: Tuesday, November 28th, 7-9pm

What to Expect:

350 Wisconsin Year-in-Review

Light hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar (try "The Activist" cocktail)

Ian's pizza available for purchase

Door prizes!

Special Silent Auction items (including themed baskets created by our volunteer teams!)

Live music!

New 350 Wisconsin Videos

Take-an-Action (of course!)

'Self-care for activists' mini chair massages

Collective art project

video from our Art Collective you won't want to miss! Volunteer Recognition

Attendance is FREE, but please register to let us know you're coming!