Together for the Climate

media release: Join Us!

Let's come Together for a celebration of community & collective action. 

Where: Garver Feed Mill-Gallery, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704 

When: Tuesday, November 28th, 7-9pm

What to Expect:

  • 350 Wisconsin Year-in-Review
  • Light hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar (try "The Activist" cocktail)
  • Ian's pizza available for purchase
  • Door prizes!
  • Special Silent Auction items (including themed baskets created by our volunteer teams!)
  • Live music!
  • New 350 Wisconsin Videos
  • Take-an-Action (of course!)
  • 'Self-care for activists' mini chair massages
  • Collective art project
  • Debut of new video from our Art Collective you won't want to miss!
  • Volunteer Recognition

Attendance is FREE, but please register to let us know you're coming!

