RSVP for Together for Waisman

media release: The Waisman Safer Kids Program provides safety consultation, resources, and products for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) who have safety risks, such as wandering and elopement. Children with an IDD, such as autism and Down syndrome, are at a higher risk for wandering and other unsafe behaviors that can put them in danger of serious injury and/or death. More than one third of children with autism who wander are unable to communicate their name, address, or phone number. Through the Safer Kids Program, Waisman family navigators provide support and address the urgent needs and safety concerns of each family and provide resources and safety items such as: safety cards, door/window alarms, cabinet locks, travel wristbands, and shoe ID stickers.

Your charitable gift will support the Waisman Center’s Safer Kids Program and provide children with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have urgent safety needs and concerns with resources, consultation, and safety products to help keep children safe in their homes and community.

When: Saturday, June 1, 2024, with delivery or pickup by appointment at the Waisman Center between 3:00 – 4:00 PM Your Meal: A gourmet meal-to-go prepared by Chez Vous

Meal Options:

Aged Angus beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce

Sockeye salmon filet with Asian-inspired sauce

Moroccan lentils with Israeli-style eggplant & grilled tofu

Gluten-free options available.

All meals come with:

Waldorf brown rice salad with Granny Smith apples & walnuts

Roasted spring vegetables

Dessert (GF Lemon layer cake with lemon curd & buttercream or Flourless chocolate truffle cake)

Goodies from Bagels Forever, Orange Tree Imports, Seafood Center, and wine from General Beverage and Phillips Wine Company

Cost: Platinum Partner: $1,000 Includes 4 gourmet meals, 2 bottles of wine + special surprises; Ruby Partner: $800 Includes 4 gourmet meals, 2 bottles of wine + special surprise; Gold Partner: $500 Includes 4 gourmet meals, 2 bottles of wine; Silver Partner: $250 Includes 2 gourmet meals, 1 bottle of wine; Bronze Partner: $125 Includes 1 gourmet meal, 1 bottle of wine Donation Only: Any amount. 100% tax-deductible. FFI:

For more information, partner opportunities, and to register online, visit: www.waisman.wisc.edu/event/benefit-2024/

Deadline: Please RSVP by May 24

Hosts & Sponsor: For details about partnerships and the meal contact Teresa Palumbo. palumbo@waisman.wisc.edu | 608.279.7460