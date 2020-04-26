ONLINE: Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone

press release: this Sunday, April 26, The Spahr Center is partnering with CenterLink and GLAAD to present “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone,” a star studded livestream event to bring the LGBTQ community together and honor our heroes during COVID-19. We’ll also raise important funds for CenterLink and its network of over 250 local community centers in the U.S. and around the world. Here’s how to watch on Sunday, April 26 and 8pm ET / 5pm PT:

Sign up to watch here and you’ll get a reminder email when the program goes live

Follow @GLAAD on Twitter and Facebook to watch live

RSVP to the Facebook event and invite your friends!

The livestream will share stories of LGBTQ front-line doctors and essential workers. Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will perform during the event. Messages of pride and support with be sent to LGBTQ youth from special guests including Pete & Chsten Buttigieg, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. More names will be announced soon!

LGBTQ community centers serve as safe spaces for nearly 40,000 LGBTQ people each week and 2 million people each year. During the epidemic, LGBTQ community centers are still providing critical services such as medical care, mental health counseling, virtual support groups, filling prescriptions, providing hot meals and check-in phone calls for older adults, serving as shelters for homeless youth, distributing nonperishable food items and hygiene products, case management, HIV testing, and hosting virtual engagement activities to decrease social isolation. Given the current financial crisis and loss of revenue, LGBT community centers could be forced to shrink our services, meaning tens of thousands of LGBTQ people could go without care.