Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, spots limited! https://naturinginmadison.com/trialclasses

Naturing in Madison is a nature organization offering outdoor play experiences for children and their families in WI. For a taste of our Together in the Park classes this Spring, join us for a free trial class!

Together in the Park is a nature program designed for children, ages 2-8, and their caregivers to get outside to play and find community.

5/16 @ Westmorland Park

5/19 @ Hoyt Park

