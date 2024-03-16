Together in the Park
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, spots limited! https://naturinginmadison.com/trialclasses
Naturing in Madison is a nature organization offering outdoor play experiences for children and their families in WI. For a taste of our Together in the Park classes this Spring, join us for a free trial class!
Together in the Park is a nature program designed for children, ages 2-8, and their caregivers to get outside to play and find community.
5/16 @ Westmorland Park
5/19 @ Hoyt Park