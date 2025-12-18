Together We Make: Collaborative Creativity

media release: Join Bernie of bernie & zuzu for six weeks of drop-in collaborative art making in the Pinney Studio. Explore various art mediums and play with colorful techniques. Create ephemeral art for the simple joy of being creative. Bring a collaborative, sharing mindset; supplies provided. Expect impermanent synergistic projects that may build from week to week. Come once or to all six dates.

No registration necessary and the intended audience is adults and teens.

Mondays, Jan 12- Feb 23 (skip Jan. 19), from 1-4 pm.