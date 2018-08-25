Token Creek Chamber Music Festival

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19 , Village of DeForest, Wisconsin

press release: Harvest: The TWENTY-NINTH SEASON, August 25 ‐ September 2, 2018

Program I – Roots

Saturday, August 25, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, August 26, 4:00 P.M.

Music that searches the tonal system, in the 18th century and in our own time, for its most abundant possibilities. Works of J. S. Bach and James Primosch.

  • Mark Bridges, cello
  • Laura Burns, violin
  • Ross Gilliland, bass
  • John Harbison, keyboard
  • Rose Mary Harbison, violin
  • Jen Paulson, viola
  • James Primosch, piano
  • Donald Wilkinson, bass
  • Sarah Yanovitch, soprano

Program II: New Growth

Wednesday, August 29, 7:30 P.M.

The Kepler Quartet explores the alluring soundscape of music “in between the notes.” Works by Ben Johnston, Henry Cowell, Mario Lavista, and Stefano Scodanibbio.

  • Kepler Quartet
  • Eric Segnitz, violin
  • Sharan Leventhal, violin
  • Brek Renzelman, viola
  • Karl Lavine, cello

Program III: Cornucopia

Saturday, September 1, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, September 2, 4:00 P.M.

Music that inherits abundant resources, but cultivates them exotically. Works of Mozart, Harbison, Haydn, and Schumann.

  • Rose Mary Harbison, violin
  • Frank Kelley, tenor
  • Karl Lavine, cello
  • Janice Weber, piano

  _____________________________

Token Creek Festival Barn, 4037 Hwy 19  |  DeForest, WI 53532 (5 miles west of Sun Prairie)

Indoors and air-conditioned.  Please dress for comfort. Ample parking is available.

Tickets $32.A limited number of student tickets are available for $12.

608.241.2525  |  info@tokencreekfestival.org

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19 , Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
608-241-2525
