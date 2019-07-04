Token Creek Fourth of July Celebration

press release: It's time once again for your favorite Fourth of July community celebration -- featuring the WORLD'S BIGGEST LITTLE PARADE! Join us in Token Creek for another great year celebrating our nation's independence -- as we raise money for local charities through the Token Creek Lions!

Here's the line-up so far.....

10:30a - Portage Road closes to traffic

10:30a - Food tents open, raffle sales start, and the festivities begin!

11:30a - Veteran's Celebration on Portage Road

12:00p - Kids bike decorating contest and street games

1:00p - WORLD'S BIGGEST LITTLE PARADE

2:00p - Parade prize winners announced

2:15p - Raffle winners announced (must be present to win!)

2:30p - Street dance, with music provided by Juke Box Bandstand