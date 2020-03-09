press release: “Tokyo Godfathers,” the acclaimed holiday classic from master director Satoshi Kon (“Perfect Blue” and “Paprika”), will return to theaters in a brand new restoration, with an all new English language dub. Co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (“Cowboy Bebop”) and featuring a whimsical score by Keiichi Suzuki, “Tokyo Godfathers” is a masterpiece by turns heartfelt, hilarious and highly original, a tale of hope and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.