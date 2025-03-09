Tollbooth, Pinky Lemon, Dear. Mr. Watterson, Sonic Daphne
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$15 ($10 adv.).
media release:
TOLLBOOTH – Indie rock from Madison
https://tollboooth.bandcamp.com/album/instructions-for-chess
PINKY LEMON – Heavy shoegaze from Washington DC
https://pinkylemon.bandcamp.com/album/pinky-heaven
DEAR MR WATTERSON – Emo revival revival from Madison
https://dearmrwatterson.bandcamp.com/album/split
SONIC DAPHNE – Shoegaze / dream pop from Madison
