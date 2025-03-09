Tollbooth, Pinky Lemon, Dear. Mr. Watterson, Sonic Daphne

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$15 ($10 adv.).

media release:

TOLLBOOTH – Indie rock from Madison

https://tollboooth.bandcamp.com/album/instructions-for-chess

PINKY LEMON – Heavy shoegaze from Washington DC

https://pinkylemon.bandcamp.com/album/pinky-heaven

DEAR MR WATTERSON – Emo revival revival from Madison

https://dearmrwatterson.bandcamp.com/album/split

SONIC DAPHNE – Shoegaze / dream pop from Madison

https://sonicdaphne.bandcamp.com/album/here

Info

Music
