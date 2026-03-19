Tom Antell, Romano Johnson reception

media release: From May 1 through July 12, 2026, the James Watrous Gallery will feature concurrent solo exhibitions by Tom Antell (Hayward) and Romano Johnson (Madison) showcasing colorful and poignant paintings exploring Indigenous and personal narratives connected to joy, history, love, and loss.

Romano Johnson's exhibition, Gospel Love Heart, showcases exuberant paintings offering visitors, in the words of the artist, an opportunity to “recognize the love, peace, and power put on this Earth.”

With their flat forms, vibrating patterns, and explosions of color, Romano Johnson’s large-scale works fill the room with energy and power. His paintings feature cultural figures, angels, racing cars, and spaceships, all brilliantly colored and spangled with glitter.

Johnson’s sculptural work also celebrates themes of church and community, and includes painted church clothes, hats, jackets, and dress shoes.

Ojibwe artist Tom Antell's exhibition, Democratic Vistas, features colorful paintings full of symbolism meant to convey aspects of Native American history and culture—past and present.

Antell’s visual storytelling delves into his family and personal experiences and contrasts playful imagery with dark humor. His characters are often shown in absurd circumstances highlighting legacies of colonization, land loss, and forced assimilation through Indian residential schools.

Using rich allegories, Antell offers visitors distinct perspectives into American history and the traditional symbols of exceptionalism and bounty.

Join Tom Antell, Romano Johnson, and Wisconsin Academy staff to celebrate the opening of exhibitions Democratic Vistas and Gospel Love Heart at the James Watrous Gallery.

Event details: Sunday, May 17, 2026 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the James Watrous Gallery. Artists' remarks begin at 3:30 pm. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.