Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Oktoberfest at Full Mile: Saturday, September 17, 11AM - midnight

Tom Brusky Band (Polka) 1PM - 4PM

The Blue Olives (Rock / Funk / Blues) 6PM - 9PM

Join us for the release of this years Oktoberfest Bier - marzen style lager and our Fest Bier - blonde fest lager! If that ain’t enough we’ve got Polka too! The Tom Brusky band will be here from 1PM to 4PM bringing authentic polka to our stage. From 6 - 9PM we’re excited to be bringing back our friends The Blue Olives to Rock / Funk / Blues you through the latter half of the evening! We’re excited to share these new beers and the damn fine music with y’all! Prost!

608-318-2074
