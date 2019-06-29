Tom Danks, Great Expectations, Seaholm, Pryor To...

press release: 21 and up. 5 dollars. doors at 7. music at 8.

Tom Danks (solo set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq9HzBsEy2s&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0QJkoojbfPh2kxVqBh0tc_RMbcA1sLe8FnY80Ribn1Ak3xvsm06et5Ncc

---ON TOUR---

Great Expectations (Ann Arbor, MI)

https://greatexpectationsmi.bandcamp.com

Seaholm (Ann Arbor, MI)

https://seaholm.bandcamp.com

Pryor To...

respect the space. respect each other. throw a buck or two at the touring bands if you can.