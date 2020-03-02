Tom Dorman
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: MARCH 2 – APRIL 17: Tom Dorman is a street photographer. He carries his camera wherever he goes and shoots photos of ordinary people doing everyday things—but he frames the activity in an extraordinary way. The roots of Tom’s photographic style are based in small-town photojournalism, where more faces in the photos means more newspapers sold. Now, he uses his photography to depict American life for his many friends around the world.
