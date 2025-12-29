Tom Geis reception

media release: Tom Geis: Adventures in Abstract Expressionism

Jan. 2-31.

SECOND FRIDAY reception FRIDAY, JAN 9, 6-8PM

It’s almost time to kick the 2026 Friday Artist Receptions! We already have an amazing lineup of artists booked through most of the year and we are thrilled to introduce you to Tom Geis from Madison.

His body of works aren’t like anything we have hanging in the gallery! It’s an exhibit worth checking out. I know I say that often, but we bring in some fantastic artists.

Tom Geis is a Madison-based, self-taught abstract painter working primarily in acrylics. His work ranges from quiet and contemplative to bold and energetic, blending intuition with a thoughtful, technical approach shaped by his background as a software engineer. Tom’s paintings have earned multiple awards and have been featured in both solo and group exhibitions, as well as juried art fairs throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Join us for an evening of art, community, snacks, and fun!

