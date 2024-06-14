Tom Gullion & Doug White

media release: Pianist, composer, arranger, band leader, organist and synth player, Doug White, brings joyful music to the Madison community and beyond. Ranging from a solo to a quintet, the new band performs all originals blending rock, hip-hop, folk, blues, and Latin with jazz harmonies.

