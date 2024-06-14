Tom Gullion & Doug White

to

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Pianist, composer, arranger, band leader, organist and synth player, Doug White, brings joyful music to the Madison community and beyond. Ranging from a solo to a quintet, the new band performs all originals blending rock, hip-hop, folk, blues, and Latin with jazz harmonies.

Doug White performs, composes, arranges, and leads bands in the Madison area. His music career includes international touring, leading a long-standing jazz fusion band featuring drummer Clyde Stubblefield, many years of solo jazz piano gigs, and composing and arranging.

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-630-9089
