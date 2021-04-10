Tom Gullion Quintet

press release: Tom Gullion brings a deep, soulful performance style, a sophisticated avant-garde sensibility, and a quicksilver technique. He’s as likely to bring forth a torrent on tenor saxophone as he is to play more subtle music on flute or bass clarinet.

Gullion is so happy to be performing again at Cafe Coda with an extraordinary group of local musicians. They’ll be featuring original compositions from Gullion’s last two records, bringing a balance of high-energy and open-ended introspection.

Tom Gullion-Sax; Dave Cooper-Trumpet; Matthew Endres-Drums; Christ Rottmayer-Piano; Nick Moran-Bass

For a special in-person CODA experience, shows start at 7 & 9 PM, $20/show. Only 25 people capacity. The ticket link will be available soon!

Live-stream will also be available for those who rather enjoy the performance from the comfort of their home.

Donations are also welcomed to support live music! https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/