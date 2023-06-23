media release: Come out to Delta Beer Lab to enjoy an evening of live music from Tom Innis. Get here early, as Tom's performance was standing room only last Fall.

Tom Innis is a long-time musician that's played in a number of Madison-area classic rock cover bands over the years. Within the last 4-5 years he's shifted focus to acoustic guitar and performing as a solo acoustic guitar & vocals musician.

Tom's set list consists of wide-range of classic rock, blues, and country songs. He tries to choose songs that people know, and that also tell an interesting story. Along with the instantly recognizable tunes, he tries to "dig deep" and find songs that will get people saying "I haven't heard this in years!"