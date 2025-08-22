media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

Looking for a night that will take you back to the good ole’ days? Then come out, sit back, and relax as Tom Innis brings to you new takes on Rock, Blues, and Americana classics. His set list includes classic tunes from a variety of artists and genres, including The Beatles, Avett Brothers, Cat Stevens, Tom Petty, Credence Clearwater Revival, Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, Pink Floyd, John Mellencamp, and more!