media release: Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the FREE show! In partnership with Wisconsin Youth Company.

LOCATION: Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

MOVIE: Tom & Jerry: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself.

Director: Tim Story

Production year: 2021

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 41min

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost

All movie locations will have restrooms or accessible portable restrooms provided.

Madison Parks, is a division of the City of Madison, and has more than 270 parks and provides hiking trails, golf courses, community pool, disc golf courses, ice skating, cross-country skiing, off-leash dog parks and more.