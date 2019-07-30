press release: Tom Kastle has performed maritime music and stories at festivals and maritime institutions throughout the U.S. and around the world from San Francisco to Europe to New Zealand. He is a co-founder of the Chicago Maritime Festival has taught a class in sea music. He accompanies himself on guitar and concertina.These days, his passions are even more diverse and include theatrical projects, a recording of original songs based mostly on traditional fiddle tunes, film projects, and television, where he hosted a short documentary that was nominated for an Emmy Award.