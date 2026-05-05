Tom Kastle, Adam Shelton

× Expand Jeff Vstral Tom Kastle and a 12-string guitar. Tom Kastle

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: Tom Kastle will be joined by Adam Shelton at Cargo Coffee for a special evening of folk, country, show tunes and opera. Adam was my director in the opera Die Fledermaus and we both appeared in Four Seasons’ production of The Little Mermaid a few years ago. He was also my voice coach for that production and was also one of the first in-person guests at the Midnight Cocktail Concert. It’s going to be a very special and eclectic evening, indeed!