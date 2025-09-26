Tom Kastle, Dave Schindele

media release:

Tom Kastle – Tom sings seas shanties based on years of research and sailing tall ships, political songs based on years of singing with Madison’s Solidarity Sing Along, rallies, and get out the vote concerts, and originals ballads based on life. Onstage, he has performed theatrical roles ranging from musicals to Shakespeare and played a political pundit with the legendary Ed Asner in God Help Us! Tom’s one man play for Fermat’s Last Theater Company has been performed at universities, the Woody Guthrie Center, and the American Labor Museum, and will be going to the People’s Voice Cafe in Greenwich Village next year.

Dave Schindele – Dave was born in Seattle, raised in New Jersey and now lives in Madison. He fell in love, and has blossomed as a poet, philosopher, keyboard musician and singer, making music his core to living. Piano lessons from age 8 until high school, Dave always loved writing, especially poetry, and adding music amplifies words. Songwriting is the most concentrated form of poetry, which is already the most compressed form of verbal expression. “Music embodies, it expresses, it comes forth, it throws unto the future, it knows what we don’t yet know. Life is so good!”