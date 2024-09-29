Tom Kastle, First Avenue Acoustic, Hoot ‘n Annie, Forward! Marching Band, Twila Jean

media release: Join Tom Kastle, First Avenue Acoustic, Hoot ‘n Annies, Forward! Marching Band and host Twila Jean for music and discussion on creating a more peaceful society. Enjoy a beautiful setting with fellowship and family fun, buy some goodies from Perez Produce in this free event co-sponsored by The Farley Center, SWWAP (Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives) and Moms Demand Action.

Email for more information: gunsensemusician@gmail.com

Or find us on Facebook, we are Musicians for Gun Sense