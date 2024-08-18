Tom Kastle

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Minocqua Brewery is now doing something they call “Beer Church”, also an afternoon Sunday session with different performers, including the owner, who in addition to being a brewer is also an opera singer. The Madison location is new and is located at 2927 East Washington. Songs kick off at 2:00 pm but it’s wise to get there a little early as the number of seats is small.

