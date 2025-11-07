Tom Kastle, MmeDelali

× Expand Jeff Vstral Tom Kastle and a 12-string guitar. Tom Kastle

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release:

"Decades ago, Tom Kastle designed a career for himself as a maritime music performer and sailor. He traveled the world, collecting and performing songs and stories as well as captaining sailing ships on the Great Lakes.

These days, Tom's passions are even more diverse and include theatrical projects ranging from the titular role in Henry IV to a political pundit in God Help Us! with the legendary Ed Asner; film projects like Francisco Torres’ Delight in the Mountain with Richard Riehle and Tom Wopat; and television where he hosted a short documentary that was nominated for an Emmy Award. Add in musical director and composer credits, voice overs, a role in an opera, and a series of live radio plays and you have an artist living a vivid life, indeed!"

MmeDelali: "...with musical influences from hip hop, jazz, classical rock, r&b and neo soul. As a singer songwriter her art matures as she does. Join her on this musical journey following a young Black woman's coming of age story. A story of life and the pursuit of love. She says, 'Although my art reflects my individual experience navigating this world as a Black west African woman, many will be able to resonate. The human experience is one we all share.'"