press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

For years, Tom Kastle traveled the world, collecting and performing maritime songs and stories and captaining sailing ships on the Great Lakes. These days, his passions are even more diverse and include theatrical projects, from musicals to Shakespeare, a recording of original songs based mostly on traditional fiddle tunes, film projects, like Francisco Torres’ Delight In the Mountain, and television, where he hosted a short documentary that was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Recent performances include playing Hagrid and musical director for Harry Potter & the Pet Rock (Mercury Players Theater), the title role in Henry IV (Part 1) (Madison Shakespeare Company), and Frosch in Die Fledermaus (Madison Savoyards).