media release: Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Norwegian immigration to America with stories of the true and historic adventures former Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Tom Loftus had as the U.S. Ambassador to Norway during the mid 1990s. It was a time when NATO was expanding, Germany was reuniting, Norway was hosting both the Oslo Accords and the Winter Olympics -- and Loftus was wining, dining, and negotiating his way through it all! From dancing with the queen to negotiating with the Russians, Loftus will share tales of the big stakes, historic moments, and the fun adventures found in his book Mission to Oslo as well as commemorate Norwegians--like his own family--settling in Central Wisconsin!

NOTE: Make an afternoon of the event. Arrive before 2 PM and enjoy Coffee at the Opera House's OLBERTALVIN Coffee House and then tour beautiful Blue Mounds' fall colors before the 3 PM event!