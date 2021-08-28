Tom Nelson Listening Session

× Expand courtesy Nelson for Senate Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is running for one of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seats in 2022.

media release: Tom Nelson is excited to announce that he is setting out to visit all 72 counties in Wisconsin on the Full Nelson Tour where he'll be in a town near you to listen to what YOU have to say!

The Dane County listening session takes place at 9 am on Aug. 28 at Cargo Coffee, 750 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703.

Tom probably can’t hold too many people in a shoulder bar like the real Full Nelson move, but when he gets to the U.S. Senate, he is going to wrestle corporate interests to the ground and fight for the working folks of Wisconsin, not Wall Street. He's the only candidate in this race who lives in and has been elected in a Trump county because he's persistent-- Tom has gotten here by knocking on thousands of doors, driving thousands of miles around the state and actually listening to people.

So whether you are a Democrat, independent, or Republican, come meet Tom in Dane County so he can buy you some coffee and listen to what you have to say!

Host: Tom Nelson - 5th generation Wisconsinite from the Fox Valley running for U.S. Senate to replace Ron Johnson! Progressive county executive who has won 6x in a Trump county!