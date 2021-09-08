Tom Nelson Listening Sessions

× Expand courtesy Nelson for Senate Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is running for one of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seats in 2022.

media release: U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson will visit seven more counties on the twelfth day of his “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour” on Sep. 8.

Nelson announced the tour in a video explaining his plan as the only Senate candidate to travel through all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 72 days.

“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times. So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you,” said Nelson in the video launch.

Nelson has visited 62 counties already, getting an especially great response from community members who live in parts of the state that can otherwise feel ignored, as noted by KPJR-TV channel 6 of Superior, Wisconsin.

The tour will continue through September, with Nelson driving all night long to make sure he hits each community and is open and accessible to all. While many candidates do tours that only involve elected officials and select invited guests, Nelson has chosen to open his tour up to anyone who wants to see him at the local pub, McDonalds and coffee shops. He has won six times in a Trump county because he’s not afraid to speak to anyone, regardless of political party.

A schedule for the twelfth day of the tour can be found below:

Adams County - 9:00 a.m. - Friendship Park, 202 N Main St, Friendship, WI 53934 - https://fb.me/e/1MRREWPLA

Juneau County - 10:15 a.m. - Riverside Park, 303 Mansion St, Mauston, WI 53948 - https://fb.me/e/1drvKfDDl

Sauk County - 11:45 a.m. - Little Village Cafe, 146 4th Ave, Baraboo, WI 53913 - https://fb.me/e/2KsuVATZE

Columbia County - 1:00 p.m. - Neil's Winehouse, 235 W Pleasant St, Portage, WI 53901 - https://fb.me/e/1dO2Mci4J

Dodge County - 2:45 p.m. - Swan Park (Mill Street Shelter), 400 S. University Ave, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - https://fb.me/e/9wvKs5NtK

Jefferson County - 4:30 p.m. - Stable Rock Winery, 123 W Milwaukee St, Jefferson, WI 53549 - https://fb.me/e/15A209eCv

Rock County - 6:00 p.m. - Sandwich Bar, 54 S Main St, Janesville, WI 53545 - https://fb.me/e/2wq9uSrEl