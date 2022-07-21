Tom Palzewicz Reception
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
You're Invited! Please join us for a Madison reception to support Tom Palzewicz's campaign for State Senate!
Join us on: Thursday, July 21, 5:30 - 7:00 PM, The Brink Lounge, 701 E Washington Ave.
Event Host Contribution Levels:
Founder: $1,000 | Sponsor: $500
Supporter: $250| Friend: $100
Contributions of any size gratefully accepted! To RSVP without making a contribution online, please email info@tomforwi.com

Politics & Activism