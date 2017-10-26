Tom Rainey & Devin Drobka

October 26: GateSound with Tom Rainey and Devin Drobka. Gates of Heaven, 8 p.m., all ages, $12, presale available.

press release: Percussionists Tom Rainey and Devin Drobka in a duo performance. Two sets!

Tom Rainey was born in Pasadena, California in 1957. Since moving to New York in 1978 he has performed and or recorded with the following artists:

John Abercrombie, Mose Allison, Julian Arguelles, Ray Anderson, Tim Berne, Jane Ira Bloom, Anthony Braxton, Nels Cline, Ted Curson, Kris Davis, Mark Ducret, Mark Feldman, Michael Formanek, Drew Gress, Barry Guy, Mark Helias, Fred Hersch, Andy Laster, Ingrid Laubrock, David Liebman, Joe Lovano, Tony Malaby, Albert Mangelsdorff, Carmen McRae, Mike Nock, Simon Nabatov, New and Used, Anita O'Day, Andrea Parkins, Herb Robertson, Angelica Sanchez, Louis Sclavis, Brad Shepik, Ken Werner, Denny Zeitlin.

Current activities include performing and recording music with the Tom Rainey Trio as well as his quintet, Obbligato. Tom also continues working with many of the aforementioned artists.

Devin Drobka, drummer, composer and educator has been playing drums for the past 20 years. Devin is currently one of the most in demand Performers and Educators in the Midwest.

Devin has performed with with Bruce Barth, Jerry Bergonzi, Tony Malaby, Joe Solomon, Dave Santoro, Mario Pavone, Matt WIlson, Tadataka Unno, Dan Tepfer, Joe Martin, Tom Chang, Chris Tordini, Lena Bloch, Kyle Wilson, Ben Wendall, Jorge Roeder, Dan Blake, Tyler Blanton, Dmitry Ishenko, Sean Conly.

Devin moved back to Milwaukee in 2013 and quickly established himself as a go to educator. Currently Devin teaches at the West End Conservatory and The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Devin is also teaching drumset and helping coach combos at UW-Whitewater.

You can catch Devin performing with his group Bell Dance Songs, Lesser Lakes Trio, Johannes Wallamann Group, Paul Silbergliet Trio, Dim Lighting, Argopelter, Lady Cannon, John Christensen's Atlas, and Soft Alarm.