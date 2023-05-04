7:30 pm on 5/4 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/5-6, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Tom Thakkar is a comedian you’ve seen on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Comedy Central’s Stand Up Presents,” “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “CONAN,” and as the host of Comedy Central’s “Stand Up with Tom Thakkar.” Currently, he hosts the podcast “Stand By Your Band,” and he does stand up all around country and all around New York as a regular at The Comedy Cellar, Caroline’s on Broadway, New York Comedy Club, Stand Up New York, and more. Other credits include: Just For Laughs, Are You Garbage, We Might Be Drunk, Doug Loves Movies, This Might Help with Matt Braunger, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore, co-host of You Up with Nikki Glaser, and First Nations Comedy Experience.