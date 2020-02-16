Tom Waselchuk

to Google Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Tom Waselchuk is a guitarist and vocalist who draws on years of ensemble experience in many genres. His solo guitar work includes jazz and swing standards and improvisations on folk and pop songs. As a vocalist he covers material from country, jazz, folk, bluegrass, blues, and Americana, as well as some original songs. Tom traveled nationally and internationally with Harmonious Wail (2001-2011), leads the MAMA award-winning band The Dang-Its, performs with his new group The Honey Pies (featuring Jodi Jean Amble, Doug Brown, and Matt Rodgers), and performs regularly in guitar duets with Doug Brown and John Parrott.

Info

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music
608-217-6217
to Google Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Waselchuk - 2020-02-16 11:00:00