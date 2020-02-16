× Expand Robert M. Wydra Photography Tom Waselchuk

press release: Tom Waselchuk is a guitarist and vocalist who draws on years of ensemble experience in many genres. His solo guitar work includes jazz and swing standards and improvisations on folk and pop songs. As a vocalist he covers material from country, jazz, folk, bluegrass, blues, and Americana, as well as some original songs. Tom traveled nationally and internationally with Harmonious Wail (2001-2011), leads the MAMA award-winning band The Dang-Its, performs with his new group The Honey Pies (featuring Jodi Jean Amble, Doug Brown, and Matt Rodgers), and performs regularly in guitar duets with Doug Brown and John Parrott.