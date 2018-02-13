Tom Waselchuk & the Honey Pies

Twist Bar and Grill 517 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53719

Free.

press release: The Honey Pies is a new collaboration by Tom Waselchuk with guitarist Doug Brown and vocalist Jodi Jean Amble. This group is a bit hard to categorize. We know a lot of music in a lot of different styles, and we like doing all of it. Doug is a phenomenal guitarist and Jodi Jean’s voice makes me melt.

Twist Bar and Grill 517 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
