Tom Waselchuk, Matt Rodgers, Von Vriesacker & Todd Hammes

media release: Madison-based guitarist and vocalist Tom Waselchuk performs a range of his favorite vocal and instrumental music collected over, well…a long time. Tom has guided The Dang-Its since 1998 as a neo honky tonk band to its current wide-ranging acoustic Americana/swing format. His current partnership with The Honey Pies expands on his evolving musical interests.

Bassist Matt Rodgers brings a similarly rich background to the table. Matt’s vast experience in everything from jazz, swing, and Latin music to pop, folk, and acoustic singer-songwriter styles allows him to shine in any setting. Matt performs with Tom in both The Dang-Its and The Honey Pies. He has collaborated with Lucas Cates, Mark Croft, Mambo Blue, Orquestra De Kache, The Madison Jazz Orchestra, and many others.

Violinist Jon Vriesacker is a Berklee College of Music graduate and a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. The list of artists with whom Jon has performed includes violin legends Johnny Frigo and Johnny Gimble, songwriters Willy Porter and Freedy Johnston, and local celebs Mark Croft and Larry Byrd. Jon performed on the Grammy nominated album Version 2.0 by Garbage (1999), and on “Al Otro Lado del Rio” from the movie The Motorcycle Diaries, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2005.

Percussionst Todd Hammes teaches, composes, and performs with an ever-widening network of friends and musicians, including regular performances with Ben Sidran, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Madison Symphony. He also teaches percussion and world music at University of Wisconsin-Madison and Edgewood College. His work includes musical composition, teaching, and outreach programs to groups large and small. Todd has trained with some of the world’s leading percussionists and is a life-long student of the percussive arts.