Tom Waselchuk Winter Trio

What’s winter without some adventurous acoustic music to accompany falling snow? Veteran guitarist and vocalist Tom Waselchuk has created what he describes as an “ephemeral ensemble” to play a few shows featuring some favorite songs that haven't been played with his other bands (including The Dang-Its and The Honey Pies). The concert should showcase his wide-ranging and ever-evolving musical interests, accompanied by two stellar musicians: violinist Jon Vriesacker and bassist Matt Rodgers (a longtime collaborator with Waselchuk).

media release: Free admission. (Note: Although mask mandates have been lifted, this is a senior living complex and they may still require masks. Bring yours just in case.)